Adebayo produced 25 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 46 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Adebayo posted his third double-double of the series, but his efforts were not enough to get the job done as Miami got eliminated in a decisive Game 7. He averaged 15.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the series against the Celtics.