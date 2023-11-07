Adebayo racked up 22 points (9-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 20 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Lakers.

Adebayo had one of the best performances of his career in Monday's win, winning the duel against Anthony Davis, who departed with a groin injury, and later against Christian Wood en route to posting his first triple-double of the campaign. Adebayo has scored at least 20 points in four of his six appearances, so his role as an elite two-way contributor for the Heat is not under question.