Adebayo amassed 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 106-101 victory over the Celtics.

Adebayo continues to be a difference-maker for the Heat, affirming his stature as arguably the best young center in the league. The Celtics simply have no answer for Adebayo at this point and even elected to run Enes Kanter out there for a brief period. After scoring only four points in the first half, Adebayo took over during the third quarter, helping the Heat erase a 17 point deficit. Game 3 will be on Saturday and the Heat will certainly be going all out as they look to establish a 3-0 series lead.