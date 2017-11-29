Adebayo will draw the start at center for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Hassan Whiteside is dealing with some soreness in his knee and will get the night off Wednesday, which allows Adebayo to pick up the start. With Whiteside limited Tuesday, Adebayo helped pick up the slack and posted an impressive 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes. That solid showing will earn him the nod in place of the injured Whiteside and Adebayo should be a very intriguing cheaper play for Wednesday's DFS slate.