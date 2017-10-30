Adebayo will pick up another start at center for Monday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Adebayo will be making his third straight start, as Hassan Whiteside has yet to shake a lingering knee injury. In his two previous starts, Adebayo has averaged 5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 22.0 minutes, so he hasn't been particularly impressive. He'll have yet another touch matchup against one of the best young bigs in the game, Karl-Anthony Towns.