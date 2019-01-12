Heat's Bam Adebayo: Starting Saturday
Adebayo will get the start Saturday against the Grizzlies.
Adebayo will start in place of Hassan Whiteside (illness). In five starts this year, Adebayo's averaging 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 29.2 minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Scores 13 points Tuesday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Just misses double-double off bench•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Plays 26 minutes off the bench•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Muted effort in blowout loss•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles in close loss•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...