Adebayo isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's preseason contest against Memphis.
Adebayo didn't play Friday for rest purposes, but he's back in the starting lineup Sunday. However, the star center will likely be limited to around 20-25 minutes as he continues to ramp up for Opening Night against the Pistons on Oct. 25.
