Adebayo (ankle) is starting Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

Adebayo is dealing with both a laceration on his face and a sprained ankle, but neither issue will keep him from taking the court Wednesday. Across 10 games in February, Adebayo is averaging 17.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and a combined 3.6 blocks/steals in 34.7 minutes.