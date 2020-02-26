Heat's Bam Adebayo: Starting Wednesday
Adebayo (ankle) is starting Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
Adebayo is dealing with both a laceration on his face and a sprained ankle, but neither issue will keep him from taking the court Wednesday. Across 10 games in February, Adebayo is averaging 17.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and a combined 3.6 blocks/steals in 34.7 minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Still questionable•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Just misses triple-double in OT•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles with 28 and 19•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Wins All-Star skills challenge•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...