Adebayo (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 23-year-old sat out Monday's matchup with Houston due to soreness in his right knee, and his availability for Wednesday's contest is also in question. Dewayne Dedmon (COVID-19 protocols) is also questionable, which would leave Precious Achiuwa with a heavily increased role if both Adebayo and Dedmon are unavailable.