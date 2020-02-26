Heat's Bam Adebayo: Still questionable
Adebayo (head) is still considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Adebayo was initially dealing with a laceration to his face after he took a shot to the eye Monday night, but he's also dealing with a sprained right ankle, per the Heat's latest injury report. The decision on the big man's status could end up coming down to a game-time call.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Just misses triple-double in OT•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles with 28 and 19•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Wins All-Star skills challenge•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Submits well-rounded stat line•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...