Adebayo recorded 27 points (11-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 145-125 win over Indiana.

The 27 points were a season high for Adebayo, and for the second straight game he fell one board shy of his first double-double of 2026-27. The veteran center is beginning to find a groove alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, hitting for at least 20 points in three of the last four games while averaging 19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor.