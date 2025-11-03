Adebayo chipped in 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 loss to the Lakers.

The five assists and three steals were both season highs for Adebayo, although his 11 FG attempts were a season low. The veteran big man has adapted his game as the Heat try to work Kel'el Ware into the starting five at center, adding a true three-point shot to his skill set, and through six games Adebayo is averaging 22.0 points, 9.0 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals in 34.2 minutes.