Adebayo had 21 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 110-105 overtime win over the Bulls.

Adebayo now has back-to-back double-doubles, and he is a nightly double-double threat with six over his last 10 outings. One of the premier rebounding threats in the league, Adebayo has taken a step forward offensively this season and he has scored 15-plus points in eight of his last 10 games. He will try to extend his solid run of form Tuesday at home against the Hawks.