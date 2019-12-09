Heat's Bam Adebayo: Strong double-double in win
Adebayo had 21 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 110-105 overtime win over the Bulls.
Adebayo now has back-to-back double-doubles, and he is a nightly double-double threat with six over his last 10 outings. One of the premier rebounding threats in the league, Adebayo has taken a step forward offensively this season and he has scored 15-plus points in eight of his last 10 games. He will try to extend his solid run of form Tuesday at home against the Hawks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...