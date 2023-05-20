Adebayo recorded 22 points (7-17 FG, 8-8 FT), 17 rebounds and nine assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 111-105 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Adebayo didn't have his best shooting performance but made up for it with strong numbers in other categories. Aside from ending just one assist away from recording a triple-double, Adebayo tied his playoff-high mark in rebounds in the current season and finished just one dime away from tying his assist-best output. The star big man has been the Heat's second-best player in the playoffs thus far and is averaging 18.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists since the start of the first-round series against the Bucks.