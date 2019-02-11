Heat's Bam Adebayo: Strong on boards in loss
Adebayo posted eight points (4-6 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes in the Heat's 120-118 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
The second-year big checked in behind only position mate Hassan Whiteside in rebounds for the Heat on the night while also putting in an efficient shooting effort. Adebayo remains good for the occasional double-digit scoring tally, and he continues providing steady contributions on the boards in the majority of games as well. The fact his minutes occasionally dip into the teens does tend to destabilize his production to an extent. However, he remains an appealing option in deeper formats, not to mention an attractive keeper/dynasty asset with Whiteside only one more season away from hitting unrestricted free agency.
