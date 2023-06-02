Adebayo totaled 26 points (13-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 104-93 loss to Denver in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Adebayo had his best game in quite some time, compiling a team-high 26 points to go with 13 boards. While he wasn't able to offer much on the defensive end, his offensive production was certainly a welcome sight. He has his hands full guarding Nikola Jokic but as long as he can stay locked in on the offensive end, the Heat should remain competitive.
