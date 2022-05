Adebayo recorded nine points (2-9 FG, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 99-79 loss to the 76ers.

With Joel Embiid sidelined, Adebayo totaled 47 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists during the first two games of the series, but he couldn't get anything going offensively in Game 3 while dealing with foul trouble. The talented big man will look to bounce back during Sunday's Game 4.