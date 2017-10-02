Adebayo scored one point (0-1 FG, 1-8 FT) in six minutes of action during Sunday's preseason opener against the Hawks.

While Adebayo failed to register a rebound, block, assist or steal, the 14th pick in the 2017 draft got to the line eight times, though he converted just one of those attempts. Adebayo wasn't a great free throw shooter by any means at Kentucky, but he hit better than 65 percent of his attempts -- a poor but passable number for a young big man. What Adebayo's role will be during the regular season remains to be seen, but he's unlikely to be a major contributor right away on one of the deepest rosters in the East.