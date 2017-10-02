Heat's Bam Adebayo: Struggles from free throw line in preseason opener
Adebayo scored one point (0-1 FG, 1-8 FT) in six minutes of action during Sunday's preseason opener against the Hawks.
While Adebayo failed to register a rebound, block, assist or steal, the 14th pick in the 2017 draft got to the line eight times, though he converted just one of those attempts. Adebayo wasn't a great free throw shooter by any means at Kentucky, but he hit better than 65 percent of his attempts -- a poor but passable number for a young big man. What Adebayo's role will be during the regular season remains to be seen, but he's unlikely to be a major contributor right away on one of the deepest rosters in the East.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...