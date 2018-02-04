Adebayo scored four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Pistons.

Adebayo entered the starting lineup with Hassan Whiteside out sick and James Johnson sliding to the bench. He struggled against the formidable Detroit front line and played just 24 minutes as Johnson received his share of run next to Kelly Olynyk. Adebayo has been an inconsistent producer in his rookie season, and he's no guarantee to see regular run due to the depth of big man options for Miami.