Adebayo accumulated 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to Chicago.

Adebayo didn't have his best shooting performance, although on that note, it must be stated that he's been better than expected with his long-range shooting -- he's made multiple threes in each of his last six appearances while making 54.2 percent of his 4.0 three-pointers per game in that span. The Heat have gone 3-3 in Adebayo's last six outings, and the big man is averaging 23.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks per game in that stretch.