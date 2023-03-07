Adebayo recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 130-128 win over Atlanta.

Adebayo left his mark on both ends of the court and posted another well-rounded line. He's now scored at least 15 points in four games in a row, and even though he only has three double-doubles over his last 10 outings, he's posting solid stat lines due to his contributions in other categories. He averages 18.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game in that span.