Adebayo delivered 29 points (13-16 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and five blocks across 32 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Blazers.

Adebayo ended just one rebound and three assists shy from putting a triple-double, and he was Miami's biggest weapon on both ends of the court in this defeat. Despite the team's ongoing five-game losing run, Adebayo has been playing at a high level and is averaging 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per game during that five-game stretch.