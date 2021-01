Adebayo recorded 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in Monday's Monday's 118-90 win over the Thunder.

Adebayo missed just one shot and ended just two rebounds short of what would've been his third double-double of the season -- he has also scored in double digits in every game thus far. The talented big man has also shot at an impressive rate from the field, making 67.1 percent of his field-goal attempts to date.