Heat's Bam Adebayo: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday
Adebayo posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-101 loss to the Jazz.
While Adebayo struggled shooting the ball matched up against Rudy Gobert, he still managed to make an impact as a defender, passer and rebounder. Only two other players this season have a performance with at least 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks (Ben Simmons and Karl-Anthony Towns). The effort also marked Adebayo's third game in a row with at least 40 fantasy points -- a threshold he's reached 29 times.
