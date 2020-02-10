Heat's Bam Adebayo: Submits well-rounded stat line
Adebayo posted 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 35 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 115-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The 22-year-old has shown little sign of slowing down while he awaits his first career All-Star appearance next weekend in Chicago. Facing off against his former teammate in Hassan Whiteside, Adebayo was able to come away with his 30th double-double of the season. He's now tied for eighth in the NBA in the category.
