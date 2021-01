Sunday's game between the Heat and Celtics has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A Heat player reportedly returned an inconclusive test prior to the game, and the league ruled that Miami would not have the required number of healthy players to go on with the contest. Which players might be affected heading into Week 4 remains to be seen, but the Celtics were already dealing with COVID-19-related issues all over the roster.