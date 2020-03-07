Heat's Bam Adebayo: Supplies versatile production
Adebayo had nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals before fouling out after 36 minutes of action in Miami's 110-104 loss to new Orleans on Friday.
Friday marked Adebayo's second time fouling out all season. he still managed to match a season-best with seven combined blocks and steals. Zion Williamson and Derrick Favors played strong interior defense, while the former likely drained Adebayo physically. The next matchup for the Heat is the Wizards, who Adebayo has been surprisingly quiet against in previous meetings this season.
