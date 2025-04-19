Adebayo recorded 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals in 44 minutes during Friday's 123-114 overtime Play-In Game victory over the Hawks.

Adebayo came up big on the defensive end the floor, grabbing eight defensive boards and notching a game-high five blocks. He's logged a double-double in each of the Heat's two Play-In Tournament games, but he'll have his hands full in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, with the Heat hitting the road to face the Cavaliers for Game 1 on Sunday.