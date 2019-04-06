Adebayo had eight points (4-6 FG), four rebounds, and four steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Adebayo matched his career high steal total while earning twice as many minutes as Hassan Whiteside. Apart from the takeaways, Adebayo didn't make much of an impact in the box score during this one. With the Heat currently sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, Adebayo and company will need to finish strong in order to avoid missing the playoffs.