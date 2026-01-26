Heat's Bam Adebayo: Tallies 22 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebayo provided 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist over 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 victory over the Suns.
Adebayo led the Heat in scoring Sunday, doing his damage more effectively at the free-throw line than from the field. The center has been on a strong scoring run, topping 20 points in seven of his past eight games while also collecting double-digit rebounds in four of those contests.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Leads charge in Saturday's rout•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Erupts for 32 points•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Paces team with 23 points•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs 12 boards with low scoring•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Career-high six three-pointers•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Tapers off in second half•