Adebayo closed Wednesday's 109-105 loss to the Nets with 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes.

Adebayo led all players in Wednesday's game in rebounds while finishing as one of three Heat players with 20 or more points in his first game back after missing the previous contest with a left hip contusion. Adebayo tallied his first game with 10 or more rebounds Wednesday, posting his third game with at least 20 points in four outings this year.