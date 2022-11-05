Adebayo racked up 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 101-99 loss to the Pacers.

Adebayo recorded his second double-double in as many games, continuing to score with efficiency while contributing in the assists category. The veteran center's rebounding numbers have been slightly down through his first 10 contests of the 2022-23 campaign (8.4) compared to a season ago (10.1 boards in 56 games), but he has been strong in nearly every other category for fantasy managers.