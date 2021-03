Adebayo totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes Friday during the loss to the Pacers.

Adebayo has seen both his shooting percentage and scoring output increase in four straight games. He's dished out five or more assists over his last three outings though his rebounding has dipped a bit. Still, Adebayo is averaging 16.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 blocks over his last three contests.