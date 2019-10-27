Heat's Bam Adebayo: Teases triple-double in OT win
Adebayo scored 19 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, eight assists and a block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 overtime win over the Bucks.
The third-year center is off to a quick start to the season, posting double-doubles in the first two games. Adebayo is also showing an early penchant for getting to the free-throw line, attempting double-digit FTs in both games after averaging only 2.8 attempts a game last year. Given that he's shooting 77.2 percent from the line this year and drained free throws at a 73.5 percent clip in 2018-19, if Adebayo can continue to draw fouls at anything close to this rate, his scoring ceiling will increase dramatically.
