Heat's Bam Adebayo: Teases triple-double in win
Adebayo scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 win over the Wizards.
The assists were a career high for Adebayo, while the blocks were a season high -- topped only by the five he recorded against the Raptors in Jan. 2018. He's been playing through a hip injury lately but looked 100 percent in this one, and the 21-year-old should be a key part of the Heat's push for the playoffs.
