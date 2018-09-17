Heat's Bam Adebayo: Third-year option picked up
The Heat announced Wednesday that they exercised Adebayo's third-year option for the 2019-20 season, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The decision was a no-brainer for the Heat after Adebayo flashed plenty of promise in a rotational role as a rookie, finishing his inaugural campaign with averages of 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.8 minutes per game. Though he doesn't have a clear path to a major uptick in playing time in his sophomore season, Adebayo's role could expand if the Heat elect to trade or otherwise phase out Hassan Whiteside, who hasn't met expectations since signing a lucrative long-term deal in the summer of 2016.
