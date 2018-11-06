Heat's Bam Adebayo: Thrives in place of Whiteside
Adebayo started at center and finished with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's 120-115 overtime win over the Pistons.
Though opposing center Andre Drummond (25 points, 24 rebounds) had a big night of his own, Adebayo provided quality production while entering the starting lineup in place of the injured Hassan Whiteside (knee). The Heat are listing Whiteside as questionable in advance of Wednesday's game against the Spurs, so another high-minute outing could be in store for Adebayo if the former doesn't gain clearance to play in that contest.
