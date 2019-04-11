Adebayo will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reprots.

Adebayo's ceding his starting role to veteran Udonis Haslem for Wednesday's season finale. While he'll likely be in a reduced role Wednesday, Adebayo remains the top option at center for the Heat.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...