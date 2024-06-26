Adebayo intends to sign a three-year extension with the Heat, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

The extension will be worth $166 million, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, and keep Adebayo in Miami through the 2028-29 campaign. Adebayo is a three-time All-Star and was named to the All-Defensive First Team last season. He averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 34.0 minutes per game across 71 appearances in 2023-24.