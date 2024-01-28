Adebayo closed with 12 points (6-10 FG), 13 rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-109 loss to the Knicks.
Adebayo led all players in Saturday's contest in rebounds while ending as the lone Heat player with a double-digit rebound mark along with a double-double. Adebayo has hauled in 13 or more rebounds in nine games this season while posting a double-double in three of his last four outings.
