Adebayo notched 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Adebayo led all Heat players in rebounds while finishing second on the team in scoring and two points shy of the 20-point mark. Adebayo has posted a double-double in 25 outings this season, including in two of his last five games.