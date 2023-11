Adebayo supplied 21 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 100-98 loss to the Knicks.

Adebayo led all players in Friday's contest in rebounds while finishing as one of two Heat players with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Adebayo, who also notched a team-high-tying steals total, has recorded a double-double in nine games this year, posting at least 20 points and 10 boards in eight of his last 10 outings.