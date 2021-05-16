Adebayo has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons for rest purposes.
Adebayo will be unavailable for the final game of the regular season since the Heat have already secured a playoff spot. Dewayne Dedmon and Precious Achiuwa could see increased playing time.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Falls just shy of triple-double•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Hits for 22 in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Hits 10 free throws, scores 20•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Dishes out career-high 11 dimes•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Records double-double Sunday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Posts double-double in win•