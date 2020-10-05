Adebayo (neck) remains day-to-day as Tuesday's Game 4 matchup with the Lakers approaches, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.

Adebayo noted that he's made progress since suffering the injury in Game 1, but he said his status will ultimately be determined by the Heat's medical staff. "I'm getting better," Adebayo said. "I'm day-to-day. Tomorrow I could play. Tomorrow they could tell me no." The Heat were crushed on the boards without Adebayo in Game 2, but they held their ground in Sunday's Game 3, as Meyers Leonard and especially Kelly Olynyk gave Miami productive minutes. If Adebayo does play Tuesday night, he'd likely be at less than 100 percent, but he'd be a welcomed addition as the Heat look to even the series at two games apiece.