Adebayo underwent successful surgery Monday to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Adebayo suffered the injury during the Heat's loss to the Nuggets on Dec. 19 and initially tried playing through the pain before opting for surgery. The loss is huge for Miami, as the star big man was averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 32.9 minutes per game. Dewayne Dedmon (knee), P.J. Tucker and KZ Okpala are all expected to step up until Adebayo is cleared, which will likely be sometime in January.