Adebayo (quadriceps) is available for Thursday's game in Philadelphia, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a second straight contest following a one-game absence. Since the start of March (16 appearances), Adebayo has averaged 18.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.5 minutes per game during that stretch.