Heat's Bam Adebayo: Upgraded to questionable Thursday
Adebayo (ankle) went through shootaround and has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Adebayo sat out Tuesday's matchup against the Pacers due to an ankle injury and was expected to miss a second straight Thursday. However, he apparently made some unexpected progress overnight and was ultimately able to go through morning shootaround without issue. Look for Adebayo to now go through a final test during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. After averaging 24.1 minutes over his last seven games, Adebayo could see his minutes take a significant hit with Hassan Whiteside (hip) potentially returning to the lineup.
