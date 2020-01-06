Adebayo pitched in 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 122-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Adebayo missed only one field goal attempt while delivering yet another extremely well-rounded stat line. He has handed out at least six assists 11 times through 36 appearances this season, and Adebayo remains a stellar source of everything except threes.