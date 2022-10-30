Adebayo registered 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 38 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 119-113 loss to the Kings.

While it's true that Adebayo hasn't had the start of the season many fantasy managers were hoping for, it's also true that the big man is now trending in the right direction. He's posted back-to-back games with 20-plus points for the first time in the campaign, and he's now posted multiple blocks in three of his last four appearances while also being a steady presence on the glass.