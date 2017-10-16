Adebayo will begin the season with the Heat but will likely spend time in the G-League, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The rookie out of Kentucky was up-and-down during the preseason, but he flashed an intriguing, if not raw, skill set, and even spent some time handling the ball. According to coach Erik Spoelstra, Adebayo will begin the season with the Heat, but the expectation is that he'll head to the G-League for increased opportunities "soon enough." Assuming that's the case, Adebayo can be safely ignored in most season-long formats, but he's considerably more attractive as a long-term/dynasty league commodity.